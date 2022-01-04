New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 30,681 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.10% of Vistra worth $7,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Shares of VST stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Vistra’s payout ratio is -14.35%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

