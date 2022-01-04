New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,071 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,071 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 90,945 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,348,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,406,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,285 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $844,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on UFCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

UFCS stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $594.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). United Fire Group had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $248.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.11%.

United Fire Group Profile

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.