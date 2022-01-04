New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.14% of Sonoco Products worth $8,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.83.

NYSE SON opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.12. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.