NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Head to Head Review

NexTech AR Solutions (OTCMKTS:NEXCF) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

NexTech AR Solutions has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexTech AR Solutions $13.20 million 6.72 -$11.64 million ($0.31) -3.29 Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.06 billion 0.61 $220.29 million $4.05 1.95

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than NexTech AR Solutions. NexTech AR Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NexTech AR Solutions and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexTech AR Solutions -117.78% -127.92% -99.71% Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 22.73% 0.28% 0.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for NexTech AR Solutions and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexTech AR Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NexTech AR Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft beats NexTech AR Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTech AR Solutions

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. develops and operates augmented reality advertising platform. The company products and services include ARitize Ecomm Solution, ARitize Retail Showroom, ARitize App, ARitize University, and ARitize Live Casting. The company was founded on January 12, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber and plastic products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves in the industrial area. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and harvesters. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; rubber sheaves and wheels for ropeways; vibration-dampening foils for skis and snowboards; and customized injection molding and extrusion parts with isolating or dampening functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding is a subsidiary of B & C KB Holding GmbH.

