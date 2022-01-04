NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFYEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of NFI Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFYEF traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $15.86. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. NFI Group has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.