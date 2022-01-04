NFTb (NFTB) One Day Volume Hits $1.31 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, NFTb has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $26.26 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTb alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00063481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00071800 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,773.80 or 0.08232761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00080122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,000.70 or 1.00353066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007545 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTb should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTb using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTb and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.