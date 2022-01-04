NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Up 2.4%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 8,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.36.

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in NI by 72.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NI by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NI by 7.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NI during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in NI during the third quarter worth about $238,000. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

