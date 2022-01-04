NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Trading Up 2.4%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK)’s share price was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.69 and last traded at $19.37. Approximately 8,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 11,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.36.
NI (NASDAQ:NODK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.61 million during the quarter. NI had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 6.84%.
NI Company Profile (NASDAQ:NODK)
NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.
