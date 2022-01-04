NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Bradley Mark J.

Bradley Mark J. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,716 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,126 shares of company stock worth $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $167.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.36. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.44 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $264.33 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.81.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

