Nikulski Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock opened at $166.90 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.11.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.