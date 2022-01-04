Nikulski Financial Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 49.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 36,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 159,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,963,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.58.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

