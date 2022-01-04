Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 92.3% from the November 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.36. 30,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,912. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NPNYY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

