Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in December

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NIMU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NIMU stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.03.

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, periodic acceleration platforms. Its products intends to increase local circulation and temporary relief of minor aches and pains, produce local muscle relaxation, and reduce morning stiffness.

