Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total value of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $292.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $230.15 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 37.46%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.48.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

