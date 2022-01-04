North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,675. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $10.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.19.

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 2,720.76% and a net margin of 86.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.15%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of North European Oil Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Company Profile

North European Oil Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust, which engages in holding overriding royalty rights, covering gas and oil production in certain concessions and leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company was founded on September 10, 1975 and is headquartered in Keene, NJ.

