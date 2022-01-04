Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $127.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post sales of $127.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.00 million and the lowest is $126.70 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $135.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $520.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $540.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $507.75 million, with estimates ranging from $504.52 million to $510.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.25. The company had a trading volume of 633,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.61. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

