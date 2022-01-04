Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the November 30th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 221,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NOVC opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

