NU (NYSE:NU) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NU. HSBC began coverage on NU in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a positive rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NU in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Get NU alerts:

Shares of NU opened at $9.98 on Monday. NU has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.