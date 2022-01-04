NU (NYSE:NU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

NU has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on NU in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.83.

Shares of NU opened at $9.98 on Monday. NU has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.24.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

