Nuco.cloud (NCDT) Trading 2.5% Lower This Week

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for about $0.0420 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Nuco.cloud has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $19,091.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.91 or 0.08058155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,290.32 or 0.99899105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007376 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,465,614 coins. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco

Nuco.cloud Coin Trading

