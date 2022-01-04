NuCypher Price Reaches $0.74 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00001600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $519.34 million and $102.92 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

