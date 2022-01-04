Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 95.7% in December

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 632,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

