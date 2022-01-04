Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Short Interest Down 95.7% in December

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the November 30th total of 256,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 395,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company had a trading volume of 632,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,576. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $11.97.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
