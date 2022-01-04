NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$724,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.89 and a 1 year high of C$7.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.47. The firm had revenue of C$222.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 1.1799999 earnings per share for the current year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

