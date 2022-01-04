NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Boosted by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 484.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.8% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 293.0% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 341,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 254,723 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 130,095 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after buying an additional 18,322 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 176.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 8,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA by 316.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total value of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 560,012 shares of company stock worth $181,813,810 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush cut NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Shares of NVDA opened at $301.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

