O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 14,975 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 49.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,444,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,085,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UGI by 69.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of UGI in the second quarter valued at about $31,239,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after buying an additional 561,102 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $34.37 and a one year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

