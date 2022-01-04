O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,033 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 520,144 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after acquiring an additional 190,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after acquiring an additional 169,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $339.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.72. The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $85,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

