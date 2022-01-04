O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,522 shares of company stock worth $2,905,801 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $130.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.27. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.82 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

