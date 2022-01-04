O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the third quarter worth $2,627,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the second quarter worth $3,504,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 37.2% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 316,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 85,732 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 19.4% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 436,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,995,000 after purchasing an additional 57,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APH stock opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average of $76.72. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Several analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

