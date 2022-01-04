O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,715 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $193.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $194.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,046 shares of company stock worth $5,215,997 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

