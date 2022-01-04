O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in RLI by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in RLI by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLI shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

RLI stock opened at $111.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 0.39.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

RLI Profile

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

