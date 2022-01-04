O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,575 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Morningstar by 361.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Morningstar during the second quarter worth $1,236,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Morningstar by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,860,000 after buying an additional 35,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 59.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.96, for a total transaction of $959,112.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.87, for a total value of $312,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,941 shares of company stock worth $62,625,110. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

MORN stock opened at $336.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.55 and a 1-year high of $350.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

