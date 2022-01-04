O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

Shares of BLK opened at $911.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $926.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $902.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $670.28 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.