Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $31.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 78.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

