Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.60. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5,554 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
