Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Up to $12.17

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.17, but opened at $12.60. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 5,554 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

