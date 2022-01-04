ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $7,408.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063245 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00071933 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.10 or 0.08177621 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00079361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,204.61 or 1.00088324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007538 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

