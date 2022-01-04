Offshift Price Up 191.5% Over Last Week (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 4th. Offshift has a total market cap of $54.92 million and $3.98 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded 191.5% higher against the dollar. One Offshift coin can currently be purchased for $12.27 or 0.00026346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,620.96 or 1.00078074 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00087274 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007821 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00033876 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $491.63 or 0.01055358 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,475,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

