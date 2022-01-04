OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the November 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get OFS Credit alerts:

NASDAQ OCCI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.36. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,776. OFS Credit has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.77.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Credit will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in OFS Credit by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 91,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of OFS Credit by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.