OKB Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $28.24 or 0.00060527 BTC on exchanges. OKB has a total market cap of $1.69 billion and $242.84 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKB has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00051913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

