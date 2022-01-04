OKCash (OK) Price Down 23.2% This Week

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. OKCash has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $8,748.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OKCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,429.67 or 1.00254737 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00090511 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007761 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00035135 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.32 or 0.01022036 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00025761 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

About OKCash

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,035,940 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.