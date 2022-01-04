Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 945,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 72,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares during the period. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.85. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

OHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.82.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.