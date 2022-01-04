OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) Short Interest Update

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:OSSIF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 73.7% from the November 30th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OSSIF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 47,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,371. OneSoft Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.44.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It develops software technology and products that have licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft Cloud using Microsoft Business Intelligence software and Microsoft Azure Data Sciences functionality including Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics.

