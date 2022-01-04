Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $39.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.