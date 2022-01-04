Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Receives $39.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.63.
Several analysts have issued reports on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 33.1% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 594,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,262 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth about $201,000.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
