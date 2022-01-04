Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of CLO vehicles. Oxford Square Capital Corp., formerly known as TICC Capital Corp., is based in Greenwich, United States. “

Shares of OXSQ opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $210.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 12,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,433.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 36,167 shares of company stock valued at $140,382. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 46.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

