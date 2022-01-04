PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Gap Down to $28.60

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.60, but opened at $27.70. PagSeguro Digital shares last traded at $26.63, with a volume of 11,322 shares changing hands.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Bradesco Corretora decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 14.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,278,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,166,000 after buying an additional 1,036,650 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 15.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,138,000 after buying an additional 906,205 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,335,000 after buying an additional 210,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 39.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,882,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,792,000 after buying an additional 1,092,729 shares in the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

