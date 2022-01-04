Pangolin Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $48.91 million and $2.13 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00064531 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,733.91 or 0.08058155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00061055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00075904 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,290.32 or 0.99899105 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007376 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,136,272 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.