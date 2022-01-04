Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paragon Shipping Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRGNF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Paragon Shipping has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.12.

Get Paragon Shipping alerts:

Paragon Shipping Company Profile

Paragon Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services worldwide. It engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials. Paragon Shipping Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Voula, Greece.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.