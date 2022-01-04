Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in December

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RGDCF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.42. 124,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,356. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30.

Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile

Patriot Battery Metals, Inc is a junior exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, and advancement of strategic and prospective assets to the benefit of its shareholder. Its properties includes Corvette, Hidden Lake, Golden Frac Sand, Eastmain, Lac Du Ceryl, and Pontax River. The company was founded on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

