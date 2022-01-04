Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in December

Patriot Battery Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:RGDCF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 82.0% from the November 30th total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:RGDCF traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.42. 124,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,356. Patriot Battery Metals has a one year low of C$0.17 and a one year high of C$0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30.
Patriot Battery Metals Company Profile
