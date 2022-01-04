Pembroke Management LTD Increases Stock Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Open Text were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Open Text in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,934,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,525,000 after acquiring an additional 21,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 488,246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1,338.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

Shares of Open Text stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.79. 18,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.68 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Open Text had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $832.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 71.54%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

