Pembroke Management LTD Purchases 695 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $11.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,745. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.39 and a beta of 1.22. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Enphase Energy from $315.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $238.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.88.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,932 shares of company stock valued at $44,170,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

