Pendal Group Ltd Acquires New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,422 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.93.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $3,783,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.