Pendal Group Ltd Grows Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $74,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total value of $716,240.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,169 shares of company stock worth $9,635,612. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

AOS stock opened at $83.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

